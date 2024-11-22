Amazon deepens AI push with additional $4 billion in OpenAI challenger Anthropic: All about the deal

Amazon plans to invest an additional $4 billion in Anthropic, increasing its total funding to $8 billion. Despite this, Anthropic remains a minority investor. Founded by ex-OpenAI leaders, Anthropic is emerging as a significant player in the AI sector.

Livemint
Updated22 Nov 2024, 10:09 PM IST
Amazon is set to invest a further $4 billion in Anthropic, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup, as major technology firms continue to vie for dominance in the generative AI sector.
Amazon is set to invest a further $4 billion in Anthropic, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup, as major technology firms continue to vie for dominance in the generative AI sector.(REUTERS)

Amazon is set to invest a further $4 billion in Anthropic, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup, as major technology firms continue to vie for dominance in the generative AI sector.

This latest investment will bring Amazon’s total funding in Anthropic, which began last year, to $8 billion. Despite the substantial financial backing, Anthropic has clarified that Amazon will retain its position as a minority investor. The startup was founded by former leaders of OpenAI, the organisation behind ChatGPT, and has quickly become a key player in the AI industry.

Under the agreement, Anthropic will designate Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its principal training partner for developing its foundational AI models—highly advanced systems that power general-purpose AI applications such as ChatGPT and Google Bard. Additionally, Anthropic will rely on AWS’s cutting-edge chips to train and deploy its future models.

Also Read | Amazon’s $4 billion investment in AI startup Anthropic comes under UK scrutiny

Matt Garman, CEO of AWS, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We’ve been impressed by Anthropic’s pace of innovation and commitment to responsible development of generative AI, and look forward to deepening our collaboration.”

As per AP, the partnership comes amidst heightened regulatory scrutiny of relationships between large technology companies and emerging AI firms.

However, Amazon recently received a favourable decision from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which determined that Anthropic's revenue and its combined market share with Amazon in the UK were insufficient to warrant a more extensive investigation under merger regulations.

(With inputs from AP)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 10:09 PM IST
Business NewsAIAmazon deepens AI push with additional $4 billion in OpenAI challenger Anthropic: All about the deal

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    256.90
    03:47 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    8.8 (3.55%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,897.50
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    61.4 (3.34%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    799.30
    03:52 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.45 (1.58%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.40
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-0.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Ai

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.