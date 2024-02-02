Amazon launches Rufus, an AI-powered shopping assistant: Check details
Amazon unveils Rufus, an AI-powered shopping assistant, to enhance the shopping experience for its customers.
In a strategic move to enhance the shopping experience for its customers, Amazon has unveiled its latest artificial intelligence tool, Rufus, an AI-powered shopping assistant. The e-commerce giant aims to revolutionize the way users interact with its platform by introducing a personalized and conversational shopping companion.