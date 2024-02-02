 Amazon launches Rufus, an AI-powered shopping assistant: Check details | Mint
Amazon launches Rufus, an AI-powered shopping assistant: Check details

Amazon unveils Rufus, an AI-powered shopping assistant, to enhance the shopping experience for its customers.

For representation purposes only
For representation purposes only

In a strategic move to enhance the shopping experience for its customers, Amazon has unveiled its latest artificial intelligence tool, Rufus, an AI-powered shopping assistant. The e-commerce giant aims to revolutionize the way users interact with its platform by introducing a personalized and conversational shopping companion.

Rufus is designed to cater to the evolving needs of consumers, allowing them to go beyond traditional keyword searches. The shopping assistant is currently being tested with a select group of users who use the Amazon mobile app. Users can engage with Rufus by asking a diverse range of questions, from seeking advice on starting an indoor garden to requesting recommendations for upcoming occasions like Valentine's Day.

This move by Amazon aligns with the recent trend in the tech industry, where AI is increasingly being integrated into various products and services. The introduction of Rufus comes on the heels of reports suggesting Amazon's plans to supercharge its voice assistant, Alexa, with personalized AI technology. The rumored subscription model, Alexa Plus, is expected to offer enhanced features and capabilities.

The retail giant faces competition in the AI-powered shopping space, with Walmart recently expanding the rollout of its own AI tool. Walmart's tool allows users to search for products based on specific use cases rather than relying on product names, showcasing the industry's shift towards more intuitive and conversational shopping experiences.

Meanwhile, Amazon.com is facing a government order that could make it responsible for the safety of goods that it sells for outside vendors on its website and ships for them through its logistics network.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is preparing an order that could classify Amazon’s online retail business as a distributor of goods, according to people familiar with the matter. That designation could give Amazon the same safety responsibilities as traditional retailers and potentially open Amazon up to lawsuits and extensive recalls over items sold through its website. Amazon accounts for nearly 40% of all e-commerce in the U.S., according to eMarketer, a research firm.

 

 

Published: 02 Feb 2024, 06:26 PM IST
