Amazon warns engineers against ‘tokenmaxxing’, says metrics on AI tool usage and adoption ‘deeply flawed’

As companies around the world continue to embrace artificial intelligence tools and integrate them into their workflow, Amazon has warned its employees against tokenmaxxing, claiming that looking at AI adoption through these metrics is ‘deeply flawed’. Tokenmaxxing refers to the aggressive usage of AI tokens by coding agents or employees to complete tasks.

Advertisement

Tokenmaxxing - from badge of honor to liability Until recently, as companies pushed employees to use more AI tools in their daily tasks, tokenmaxxing was seen as a badge of honor, with companies like Meta, Amazon and Uber having internal leaderboards showing token consumption. In March 2026, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made headlines after stating on a podcast appearance that he’d be “deeply alarmed” if a software developer with a salary of $500,000 did not spend at least $250,000 on tokens each year.

However, after they were hit with massive AI bills, several of these companies have walked back on the aggressive AI push. According to CNBC, Amazon laid out its AI usage guidelines for software engineers in an internal memo to staffers in September and posted it to the company’s website on Tuesday.

Advertisement

What Amazon said “We’re just seeing the beginning of AI’s effect on software engineering,” the memo stated, according to CNBC. “While we have a vision for what the future looks like, there’s a lot that’s still emerging. We are certain that whatever future best practices are, AI will be at the center of software engineering practice.”

Amazon said metrics like token usage, the rate of adoption of AI tools, and code changes or reviews remain “deeply flawed” ways of measuring teams' or organizations’ AI usage, adding that they can lead to higher costs and too much complexity.

While Amazon did not tell staff to disregard the metrics, the company said token usage and code generation can still factor in, but only "with care and judgment" and next to other data. "We believe that it is best to measure, and be measured by, long-term outcomes," the memo said.

Advertisement

Amazon also discouraged staffers from using AI when it doesn’t make sense for a given task.

“If your work does not benefit from current AI tooling, that is a finding, not a failing,” Amazon said in the memo.

The company added, “An engineer who can explain where AI does not yet help their work is demonstrating the judgement we are asking for.”

How tokenmaxxing backfired According to an IBM report, after experiencing its peak in the spring of 2026, tokenmaxxing’s popularity as an approach to AI adoption has largely begun to wane. Several factors, including the lack of visible improvements and the high AI bills, have been behind the slowdown in tokenmaxxing. In May, Uber said that it had spent its entire 2026 AI budget by the end of April, with the COO noting that it was getting “harder to justify” spending on tokenmaxxing, given that the company couldn’t prove a connection between increased AI token consumption and improved customer features or increased developer productivity.

Advertisement

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.