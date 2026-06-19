Amazon.com is in talks to sell AI chips. Can it rival Nvidia?

Amazon.com stock rose Thursday after the company confirmed it is in talks to sell artificial-intelligence chips and penetrate a booming market still dominated by Nvidia.
Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud-computing arm, has opened discussions with potential customers looking to use its custom Trainium chips, Amazon’s AI chief Peter DeSantis told Bloomberg. DeSantis didn’t say who Amazon was negotiating with.
A company spokesperson described the talks to Barron’s as “exploratory early conversations,” but confirmed the interest from clients.
Amazon stock rose 3% on Thursday, while the S&P 500 rose 1.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.9%.
Amazon’s chip business has been more than a decade in the making after AWS acquired semiconductor startup Annapurna Labs in 2015. The Trainium custom accelerators have since played a significant part in AWS’s data centers, with clients like Anthropic paying hundreds of billions of dollars to use them.