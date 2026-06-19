Amazon.com is in talks to sell AI chips. Can it rival Nvidia?

Amazon.com stock rose Thursday after the company confirmed it is in talks to sell artificial-intelligence chips and penetrate a booming market still dominated by Nvidia.
Amazon.com stock rose Thursday after the company confirmed it is in talks to sell artificial-intelligence chips and penetrate a booming market still dominated by Nvidia.
Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud-computing arm, has opened discussions with potential customers looking to use its custom Trainium chips, Amazon’s AI chief Peter DeSantis told Bloomberg. DeSantis didn’t say who Amazon was negotiating with.
Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud-computing arm, has opened discussions with potential customers looking to use its custom Trainium chips, Amazon’s AI chief Peter DeSantis told Bloomberg. DeSantis didn’t say who Amazon was negotiating with.
A company spokesperson described the talks to Barron’s as “exploratory early conversations,” but confirmed the interest from clients.
Amazon stock rose 3% on Thursday, while the S&P 500 rose 1.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.9%.
Amazon’s chip business has been more than a decade in the making after AWS acquired semiconductor startup Annapurna Labs in 2015. The Trainium custom accelerators have since played a significant part in AWS’s data centers, with clients like Anthropic paying hundreds of billions of dollars to use them.