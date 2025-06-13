AMD’s Helios Server launch signals bold challenge to Nvidia’s AI supremacy, backed by OpenAI and Crusoe

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has revealed its next major push into artificial intelligence hardware, unveiling a new AI server platform calledHelios, designed to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in the sector. Speaking at the company’s “Advancing AI” developer conference, CEO Lisa Su outlined AMD’s roadmap through 2026, including the launch of the MI350 and upcoming MI400 series AI chips.

Advertisement

The Helios servers, set for release next year, will be powered by 72 of the MI400 chips, placing them in direct competition with Nvidia’s NVL72 servers built around the Blackwell architecture. Crucially, AMD announced that core elements of the Helios system, including networking standards, would be made openly available, a sharp contrast to Nvidia’s historically closed NVLink technology, which has only recently begun to be licensed out under industry pressure.

Su stated, “The future of AI is not going to be built by any one company or in a closed ecosystem. It’s going to be shaped by open collaboration across the industry.”

In a significant endorsement, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joined Su onstage and confirmed the company is working closely with AMD on the development of the MI450 chip series, helping tailor the design for large-scale AI workloads. Altman reflected on OpenAI’s exponential infrastructure growth, calling it“a crazy, crazy thing to watch.”

Advertisement

Executives from Meta, Oracle, xAI, and AI-focused cloud provider Crusoe also took part in the keynote, with Crusoe revealing plans to purchase $400 million worth of AMD chips, a vote of confidence in the company’s renewed AI ambitions.

Despite the fanfare, AMD shares dipped 2.2 per cent following the announcement. Analysts like Kinngai Chan of Summit Insights suggested the new chips are unlikely to dramatically shift AMD’s current market position in the near term, given Nvidia’s strong lead in both hardware and supporting software ecosystems.

Also Read | AMD invests in drug-discovery company Absci in push to sell AI chips

To address these gaps, AMD has made a series of acquisitions aimed at bolstering its AI software capabilities and server infrastructure. The firm acquired server manufacturer ZT Systems in March and recently brought on talent from Untether AI and generative AI startup Lamini. Over the past year, AMD has made 25 strategic investments to accelerate its AI agenda.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, AMD’s ROCm software platform still trails Nvidia’s CUDA in terms of developer adoption and ecosystem maturity. CUDA remains a cornerstone of Nvidia’s AI stronghold, widely regarded as a key factor in its dominance.

AMD, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, continues to forecast strong double-digit growth in its AI chip segment for the coming year, even as export restrictions on high-end chips to China intensify.