An Anticipated Wave of AI Specialist Jobs Has Yet to Arrive
Patrick Coffee , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 Dec 2023, 04:49 PM IST
SummaryMany marketers believe artificial intelligence will change their jobs forever. But most big brands haven’t created roles to oversee that process, with some exceptions including Coca-Cola.
Generative artificial intelligence has sparked predictions that the technology will change marketing on a fundamental level, spawned countless entrepreneurs and startups selling some form of AI marketing services, and even led to AI marketing certifications from businesses and universities.
