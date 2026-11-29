As Anthropic and OpenAI race to secure corporate accounts, they are increasingly embedding employees with their customers.
The artificial-intelligence labs now have a combined 800 of these so-called forward deployed engineers, most of which have been hired within the last year, according to an exclusive Barron’s analysis.
The hiring binge comes with both companies seeking to fend off new competition from open-source models and assuage investor concerns around the AI buildout. Dedicated engineers could help the companies drive revenue by integrating models deeper into enterprise customer operations.