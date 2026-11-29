As Anthropic and OpenAI race to secure corporate accounts, they are increasingly embedding employees with their customers.
As Anthropic and OpenAI race to secure corporate accounts, they are increasingly embedding employees with their customers.
The artificial-intelligence labs now have a combined 800 of these so-called forward deployed engineers, most of which have been hired within the last year, according to an exclusive Barron’s analysis.
The artificial-intelligence labs now have a combined 800 of these so-called forward deployed engineers, most of which have been hired within the last year, according to an exclusive Barron’s analysis.
The hiring binge comes with both companies seeking to fend off new competition from open-source models and assuage investor concerns around the AI buildout. Dedicated engineers could help the companies drive revenue by integrating models deeper into enterprise customer operations.
The stakes are high for Anthropic and OpenAI, according to Emma Rowand, a research analyst at Activant Capital. “The fight is over who gets embedded inside the enterprise before the models commoditize. These labs are building land-grab vehicles, and the land is operational dependency.”
Shares of Anthropic have swung sharply since the company went public last week. After jumping in its first day of trading, the stock closed Wednesday at $83.37, roughly in line with the initial public offering price.
The forward-deployed engineers, or FDEs, work directly inside of companies to build AI-powered systems around their needs. Palantir pioneered the FDE model two decades ago, but it has quickly become a standard enterprise strategy across the AI landscape.
After first falling behind OpenAI and its ChatGPT model, Anthropic beat OpenAI to public markets by focusing more on enterprise adoption.
Neither company discloses its FDE headcount; Barron’s compiled the figures as of mid-November by scraping LinkedIn data and evaluating recent deals in which Anthropic and OpenAI acquired firms focused on FDE staffing.
OpenAI declined to discuss the data, while Anthropic didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Anthropic and OpenAI have spun out their deployment efforts into standalone firms backed by outside investors. In May, OpenAI launched DeployCo, a standalone FDE business that it controls with majority ownership, backed by more than $4 billion from a group of 19 investors, including many incumbent IT services firms. Soon after, Anthropic announced Ode, a similar FDE venture with $1.5 billion in funding from Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and Goldman Sachs.
November saw the highest number of FDE job openings on record for both Anthropic and OpenAI, according to Plank.
The FDE investment has helped transform OpenAI’s business. In early 2026, consumer spending accounted for most of the company’s revenue, with enterprise customers contributing the rest. Over recent months, that balance flipped.
Enterprise revenue doubled in the third quarter and now makes up a majority of the company’s revenue, OpenAI Co-Founder and President Greg Brockman said at a Wall Street Journal tech conference in early November.
“That’s like crazy growth for a single quarter,” Brockman said. “And it wasn’t an accident. It wasn’t something we did in that quarter. It was all the investments that we’d been making up to that date.”
While Anthropic hasn’t kept up with OpenAI’s FDE efforts, it may not need to. The company already derives roughly 80% of its revenue from enterprise customers.
Still, experts say these services are crucial for AI labs and their customers. Despite increasingly capable models, AI has yet to deliver a meaningful boost to corporate profits in a vast majority of cases.
As of last year, some 95% of companies have seen zero return on their AI investments, according to a July 2025 report from MIT. Researchers say the issue comes down to implementation—or the lack thereof. AI labs refer to this as the “deployment gap,” the disconnect between the growing capabilities of AI models and companies’ ability to integrate them into everyday business operations. Growing FDE teams from Anthropic and OpenAI promise to help close that gap.
The hands-on, FDE approach marks a departure from the traditional SaaS model, in which vendors sell software licenses and leave implementation to customers or outside consultants.
When Palantir created the FDE role, its engineers both sold and developed the company’s products. The approach helped customers make better use of Palantir’s products, while enabling Palantir to identify new features it eventually turned into scalable software products.
Critics say the hands-on approach dilutes the economics of scalable software businesses by pulling the labs into high-cost, labor-intensive consulting. Even so, Luke Morison, vice president and research analyst at Canaccord Genuity, says that the ventures make strategic sense.
“Deployment is a primary bottleneck to AI adoption, and these structures let the labs build capacity with outside capital,” Morison says. “And their backers double as customers, which gives them a built-in pipeline and proving ground for use cases.”
The labs are also enlisting outside partners to help integrate their AI tools into businesses.
OpenAI committed $150 million in June to a new partner network unit, which helps businesses, including traditional consulting firms, build and sell AI solutions using its models. The company is also aiming to train 300,000 certified consultants by the end of 2026.
Anthropic announced a similar venture last month, with the launch of Claude Frontier Academy. Through the program, Anthropic has committed $100 million to train 10,000 FDEs by the end of 2027. The first cohorts include engineers from Accenture, Bain, Deloitte, and McKinsey.
Write to Elijah Nicholson-Messmer at elijah.nicholson-messmer@barrons.com