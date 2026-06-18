Anthropic’s astonishing commercial success makes it a target

More generally, AI models are at risk of commoditisation because rival firms tend to catch up with each other quickly. That requires model-makers to expand into other domains, especially through the use of agents. Anthropic has been the main source of concerns in the software-as-a-service industry that AI labs will supplant SaaS companies providing tools for things like procurement and personnel management. That would not only give it a much stronger relationship with its customers, but also gain it access to more data that could be used to improve its models’ performance at such tasks. OpenAI has its eye on the same prize, as does Google, whose enterprise-software products are already deeply embedded in many firms. But for now, at least, Anthropic’s business focus gives it an edge.