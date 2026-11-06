Anthropic brings bank account connectivity to Claude: Check spending, balances and loan interest with AI

Anthropic has introduced a personal finance feature for Claude that allows users to connect their bank accounts and credit cards to the AI chatbot. The feature, announced on November 6, 2026, will enable users to access their account balances, review transactions, and gain insights into their spending habits through conversational interactions. However, there is one major limitation: Claude can read financial information but cannot make payments or transfer money.

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The new feature will be handy for users to manage their finances without having to manually navigate their bank statements. Customers can query their salary expenditures, monthly loan interest, and spending patterns. It's currently available in beta in the US and only for Claude Pro, Max and Ultra subscribers.

How does Claude link up to bank accounts?

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Fintech firm Plaid links financial institutions to third-party applications that Claude uses. Users can choose their bank and grant access via Plaid. According to Anthropic's November 5 announcement, Claude does not request or store users' banking passwords.

Once connected, Claude can access the bank's name, account name and type, last four digits of the account number, available balances, credit limits and up to 24 months of transaction history. Multiple accounts can be linked, and all financial information can be accessed in a special personal finance dashboard.

What can Claude do with your financial data? The Personal Finance feature can classify expenses, monitor upcoming bills, show you any unusual transactions and alert you to recurring subscriptions. Users can also ask questions like where the money went during the month or whether more money was spent.

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Claude can explain financial terms, compute interest from available transaction information, and create weekly spending charts, payment schedules, and customisable dashboards.

The feature does not show ads or sponsored recommendations, according to Anthropic. It also has no credit card, loan, or savings offerings. The company has stated that Claude is not meant to give investment advice.

Is Claude's bank account access safe? Anthropic has warned that Claude may make mistakes while analysing financial information. The business advises customers to review the transactions in its calculations and to confirm key numbers with banks themselves.

Anthropic's official Personal Finance announcement states that discussions in the Personal Finance hub do not help train AI models. The user can also cancel their bank accounts at any time.

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How does Claude compare with ChatGPT? Anthropic's new step follows OpenAI's introduction of similar personal finance features to its ChatGPT model in May 2026. Both firms are looking at how to better leverage AI agents for more common financial tasks.

The industry is also working on AI-powered shopping and payments, where bots can conduct transactions with the user's consent. Claude's Personal Finance feature is more limited, allowing access only for reading and analysing financial information.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.