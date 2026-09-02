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Anthropic data retention policy changed: What enterprise customers need to know

Anthropic is changing its enterprise data retention approach after receiving feedback from business customers over its 30-day retention policy. The company is introducing Enterprise Frontier Safeguards, giving businesses greater control over how their data is stored, reviewed and monitored.

Pragya Singha Roy
Updated2 Sep 2026, 09:38 AM IST
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(R) Dario Amodei, CEO & Co-Founder of Anthropic.
(R) Dario Amodei, CEO & Co-Founder of Anthropic.
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Anthropic is changing its data retention approach for business customers after receiving strong feedback from enterprise users. The AI company claims it has been developing and fine-tuning a new system which puts companies in more control of their data usage, working hundreds of hours with customers.

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This new approach, called Enterprise Frontier Safeguards, will allow businesses to control the review, storage and management of their data. The system will also enable automated safety checks, which won't need human review by Anthropic, according to Anthropic.

Why Anthropic changed its policy

Anthropic introduced a 30-day data retention requirement in June for traffic involving its advanced Mythos-class models. The move was made to assist in identifying misuse and defend against advanced and evolving attacks, the company said.

Anthropic also said that the information kept would not be used for any other reason than safety, such as training its AI models. However, privacy and data control were issues for enterprise customers.

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What Enterprise Frontier Safeguards changes

The new scheme will give companies more control of data. With automated safety monitoring, they can control the flow of information and its review. Monitoring can be done on a customer's own systems and data, according to Anthropic. This allows for businesses to perform mandatory safety testing without giving Anthropic any access to the underlying data.

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The company also announced that it won't charge customers for Enterprise Frontier Safeguards. The controls will support customers directly deploying Anthropic's technology as well as via cloud providers.

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What it means for Anthropic users

The change mainly impacts enterprise customers who are utilising Anthropic's advanced models. Instead of the 30-day data retention requirement, businesses will enjoy more control over the handling of data.

The June policy is still outstanding, though, for non-enterprise customers who use Anthropic's Mythos-class models. Enterprise Frontier Safeguards will launch in phases and be generally available in fall 2026.

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The transition is part of a strategy that is crucial to Anthropic's business as enterprise adoption continues to be a key focus. It also comes after OpenAI's announcement of a new data retention system which it says will help rival AI firm OpenAI to attract customers facing tight privacy and security regulations.

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About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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