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Anthropic finds Claude AI-assisted missile development activity in Yemen

The unidentified group was involved in three weapons-development projects, including a guided rocket, a ballistic missile reportedly designed to travel more than 2,000 kilometres (1,243 miles), and a missile family called the R2000, Anthropic said 

Rajendra Saxena
Updated11 Sep 2026, 11:40 PM IST
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Anthropic said the militant group carried out a live rocket test and subsequently turned to Claude for assistance in determining what appeared to have caused the launch to fail. However, the company said it found no evidence that the activity ultimately produced an operational weapon.
Anthropic said the militant group carried out a live rocket test and subsequently turned to Claude for assistance in determining what appeared to have caused the launch to fail. However, the company said it found no evidence that the activity ultimately produced an operational weapon.(REUTERS)
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Anthropic PBC has uncovered a group in northern Yemen, an area where Iran-backed Houthi militants operate, that allegedly used its Claude AI model to assist in developing missile and rocket systems. The discovery has intensified concerns over the potential misuse of advanced artificial intelligence in military programs and by non-state armed groups.

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Yemen-based group worked on three weapons projects

The unidentified group was involved in three weapons-development projects, including a guided rocket, a ballistic missile reportedly designed to travel more than 2,000 kilometres (1,243 miles), and a missile family called the R2000, Anthropic said in its latest report on detecting and preventing AI misuse, published Thursday.

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According to the company, the Yemen-based actors used Claude to assist with guidance, navigation and control software, taking over some functions normally handled by software engineers. The group allegedly distributed its work across several AI sessions and attempted to disguise the military purpose of the projects to avoid detection.

AI used to investigate failed rocket launch

Anthropic's findings come as Iran-backed Houthi forces continue launching missile and drone attacks against shipping in the Red Sea, one of the world's most important trade corridors. In recent days, fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni forces has intensified near coastal areas close to the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

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The renewed tensions have also added pressure to oil markets as the broader Iran war continues to disrupt energy supplies and raise concerns over regional trade routes.

Anthropic said the group carried out a live rocket test and subsequently turned to Claude for assistance in determining what appeared to have caused the launch to fail. However, the company said it found no evidence that the activity ultimately produced an operational weapon.

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Offline tools helped continue weapons work

The group also created offline simulation toolkits that enabled parts of its weapons-development activities to continue without constant access to Claude or conventional engineering software environments, according to Anthropic.

Following the investigation, Anthropic said it banned accounts associated with the activity and shared relevant intelligence with partners. The company also said it introduced stronger safeguards aimed at detecting and preventing similar misuse of its AI systems in the future.

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About the Author

Rajendra Saxena

With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone o...Read More

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