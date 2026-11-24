Anthropic on Monday launched Claude Ship, a new suite of AI agents designed to automate code reviews, fix software development issues and approve routine code changes. The new offering will help development teams manage the increasing volume of code generated by AI tools and reduce the time they wait for software updates to be ready for release, said the company.

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Claude Ship integrates automated code reviews, pull request fixes, and AI-based code approvals for Claude Team and Enterprise subscribers who use GitHub repositories. With the launch, the company aims to change how it uses AI to assist with coding, this time extending automation not only to code creation but also to code review and approval processes before code goes live.

Claude Ship introduces three AI-powered tools According to Anthropic's official announcement, Claude Ship consists of three key components: Code Review, PR Steward and Claude Approvals.

A new feature, Code Review, evaluates proposed code changes and looks for issues. In the meantime, PR Steward and Claude Approvals are in beta.

PR Steward is meant to address common problems in pull requests (PRs): failed continuous integration (CI) checks, merge conflicts and feedback during code reviews. The agent can also make corrections and post comments explaining what it changed and how developers can reverse those changes if necessary.

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Claude Approvals can approve code changes automatically The most significant new feature is Claude Approvals, which enables AI agents to approve code changes according to rules set by development teams.

In software repositories, teams can develop approval policies in a file, Anthropic says. These policies may be written in natural language and may take into account various aspects such as code review results and the company's classifiers.

This may reduce the amount of manual approval required for routine code changes from developers. However, teams can still decide which changes require human intervention and set rules for escalating more complicated decisions.

Anthropic recommends starting with observe-only mode Since Claude Approvals is still in beta, Anthropic recommends that development teams initially use its observe-only mode. This will enable teams to evaluate the AI's decision-making before granting it full approval authority.

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There is also the option to start with one repository and set monthly budgets for use. Teams control where Claude operates and can choose from review settings such as Quick, Standard and Deep.

Anthropic says Claude Ship is rolling out the Claude Team and Enterprise plans for GitHub repositories. PR Steward and Claude Approvals are still in beta, while Code Review is available.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.