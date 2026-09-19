Anthropic mulls new AI model ahead of IPO to counter OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra, says report: What we know

Anthropic is weighing the release of a new AI model as it seeks to keep pace with OpenAI following the launch of GPT-6 Astra, according to Reuters citing three sources. The possible rollout comes as Anthropic prepares for an anticipated IPO and amid growing competitive pressure from its rival.

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The move would come despite CEO Dario Amodei recently urging the AI industry to rein in the speed at which new capabilities are developed and released, citing concerns over AI safety, as per them.

“We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models,” Amodei wrote in a 3,800-word essay published on September 12.

In the essay, Amodei warned of a potentially bleak future in which large numbers of AI agents could dominate the internet and develop faster than humans can maintain control over them. His concerns received backing from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra, which was launched earlier this month, has seen growing adoption among businesses. This has raised concerns among some investors, who told Reuters they are reassessing Anthropic’s standing as a leading provider of AI tools for enterprise customers.

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As part of its discussions about whether to launch its next model, Anthropic is also assessing its safety, according to the report.

People familiar with the company’s thinking stated Anthropic is weighing how much to spend on bringing new models to market while also improving profitability. Higher interest rates have made investors increasingly concerned about when companies are likely to begin generating profits.

Also Read | Anthropic says Claude now leads a quarter of work building its next AI models

The spending debate reflects the mounting pressure on major AI companies to demonstrate sustainable cash generation sooner. The pressure is being driven by higher borrowing costs as well as intensifying competition from open-source AI models, particularly those developed in China.

Anthropic declined to provide a comment, the report noted.

A possible release of the new model could put Anthropic’s ability to protect its position in the enterprise AI market against OpenAI to the test, while also preserving the safety-focused approach that has set the company apart from its rivals.

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OpenAI gains ground OpenAI launched GPT-6 Astra on September 3, highlighting improvements in areas including computer operation, software development, cybersecurity and other professional tasks. The model has drawn a strong response from businesses and developers, leading potential investors in Anthropic’s IPO to assess whether OpenAI could start eroding its rival’s market share after Anthropic was widely regarded as the enterprise AI leader for much of the past several months.

Also Read | Anthropic says Claude now leads a quarter of work building its next AI models

Data from corporate expense management platform Ramp showed Astra represented roughly 13% of enterprise AI spending, compared with around 8% for Anthropic’s Claude Fable.

OpenAI has also gained an edge on OpenRouter, a popular platform that directs developer requests across different AI models. OpenRouter said its users spent more on OpenAI models than Anthropic’s last week, marking the first time OpenAI had surpassed Anthropic on the metric in more than two and a half years.

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Astra not a significant threat: Investors planning to invest in Anthropic’s and OpenAI’s IPOs Existing investors and prospective investors planning to participate in both Anthropic’s and OpenAI’s IPOs said they do not view Astra as an immediate major threat to Anthropic. They pointed to Anthropic’s sizeable lead in enterprise AI and the difficulty of persuading large businesses to switch away from established technology providers.

Anthropic’s annualized revenue run rate exceeded $65 billion by the end of July, rising sharply from around $9 billion at the end of 2025. The company is also forecasting revenue of approximately $190 billion to $200 billion in 2028, Reuters has previously reported. OpenAI’s annualized revenue run rate surpassed $40 billion in July.

Investors also expect the competitive pecking order among Anthropic, OpenAI, Alphabet’s Google and other leading AI developers to change frequently as new generations of models are launched. That means any company’s lead could prove temporary.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X