Anthropic is finalizing a deal to create a new joint venture with Blackstone, Goldman Sachs and a handful of other Wall Street firms that aims to sell artificial-intelligence tools to private-equity backed companies, according to people familiar with the matter.
Anthropic Nears $1.5 Billion Joint Venture With Wall Street Firms
SummaryAnthropic, Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman each expected to invest around $300 million; Goldman Sachs also an investor.
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