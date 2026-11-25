Employees at leading artificial intelligence companies, including Anthropic and OpenAI, are reportedly raising concerns about advanced AI models that could become too powerful to control. More than two dozen sources familiar with the matter told Axios that researchers and executives are divided on whether development of the most advanced models should continue. The concerns centre on the models' rapidly improving reasoning capabilities and the potential risks they could pose to humanity.

The report said both companies are grappling with internal disagreements over AI safety. Some researchers have called for a pause in training increasingly powerful models, arguing that the risks are not yet fully controlled.

Separately, a Wall Street Journal profile of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and his sister, the company's president, Daniela Amodei, highlighted an unusual proposal he reportedly made during his time at OpenAI: using immersive video games to address political unrest stemming from AI-related job losses.

Anthropic and OpenAI employees raise AI safety concerns According to Axios, the in-house AI models have shown impressive progress in reasoning in multiple areas. However, some of their abilities have reportedly proven problematic during testing.

One researcher told Axios that AI would become harder for humans to figure out when they are being manipulated as the technology becomes more powerful than people.

The dispute is reportedly part of a broader tension between workers worried about potential risks and management focused on preserving their companies' place in the global AI arms race. Several workers have also raised doubts about the extent to which company management takes safety issues seriously, the report said.

Dario Amodei's unusual proposal for AI-driven unemployment In the meantime, a profile in the WSJ shed light on Amodei's other idea for addressing political unrest stemming from AI-driven job loss: immersive video games.

It's said to have been a suggestion that came from interactions with OpenAI colleagues between 2016 and 2020. According to the WSJ report, the idea also appeared in widely circulated internal Slack messages. Amodei departed OpenAI in 2020 with a few colleagues and, in 2021, co-founded Anthropic.

The anecdote has come to light because of fears that people will be replaced by artificial intelligence. However, the WSJ profile does not establish whether Amodei still supports the proposal.

Dario Amodei warns of widespread job losses from AI Artificial intelligence and jobs have repeatedly been a concern for Amodei. He forecast in May 2025 that AI would eliminate half of the white-collar entry-level jobs in the United States within one to five years, driving up unemployment to 10%- 20%.

In January 2026, he published an essay titled The Adolescence of Technology, warning of a potentially painful transition for workers. He also talked about progressive tax and other strategies to tackle the economic consequences.

In his June 2026 essay, Policy on the AI Exponential, Amodei recommended measures such as wage insurance, tax credits for companies that avoid layoffs, and long-term support for workers displaced by AI.

He also emphasised that financial security is not the only issue. People need meaning, purpose and independence, he argued, warning that an AI-driven future could leave individuals with comfortable lives but little sense of personal achievement.