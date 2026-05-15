Anthropic Raising $30 Billion More as AI Labs Absorb Majority of VC Funding

Kate Clark, The Wall Street Journal
2 min read15 May 2026, 11:18 PM IST
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Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei
Summary
The AI front-runner could raise even more as a tiny number of companies get an unprecedented share of investment this year.

Anthropic is raising more than $30 billion at a $900 billion valuation as the AI giant seeks funding ahead of its widely expected initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, along with rival OpenAI, have collectively raised more than $220 billion in funding since the beginning of last year, according to company announcements, not including Anthropic’s new funding. The AI giants’ mad dash for funding has cemented a new trend in venture capital, in which a handful of companies are absorbing an unprecedented share of VC funding.

In the first quarter of 2026, OpenAI and Anthropic, as well as xAI, Waymo and Databricks, raised about 75% of total venture investment, according to PitchBook, a level of concentration the data firm said had no modern precedent.

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