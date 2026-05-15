Anthropic is raising more than $30 billion at a $900 billion valuation as the AI giant seeks funding ahead of its widely expected initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.
Anthropic Raising $30 Billion More as AI Labs Absorb Majority of VC Funding
SummaryThe AI front-runner could raise even more as a tiny number of companies get an unprecedented share of investment this year.
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