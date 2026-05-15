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Anthropic Raising $30 Billion More as AI Labs Absorb Majority of VC Funding

Kate Clark, WSJ
2 min read15 May 2026, 11:18 PM IST
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei
Summary

The AI front-runner could raise even more as a tiny number of companies get an unprecedented share of investment this year.

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Anthropic is raising more than $30 billion at a $900 billion valuation as the AI giant seeks funding ahead of its widely expected initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Anthropic is raising more than $30 billion at a $900 billion valuation as the AI giant seeks funding ahead of its widely expected initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, along with rival OpenAI, have collectively raised more than $220 billion in funding since the beginning of last year, according to company announcements, not including Anthropic’s new funding. The AI giants’ mad dash for funding has cemented a new trend in venture capital, in which a handful of companies are absorbing an unprecedented share of VC funding.

The company, along with rival OpenAI, have collectively raised more than $220 billion in funding since the beginning of last year, according to company announcements, not including Anthropic’s new funding. The AI giants’ mad dash for funding has cemented a new trend in venture capital, in which a handful of companies are absorbing an unprecedented share of VC funding.

In the first quarter of 2026, OpenAI and Anthropic, as well as xAI, Waymo and Databricks, raised about 75% of total venture investment, according to PitchBook, a level of concentration the data firm said had no modern precedent.

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Meet the Author

Kate Clark

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeAIAnthropic Raising $30 Billion More as AI Labs Absorb Majority of VC Funding

Anthropic Raising $30 Billion More as AI Labs Absorb Majority of VC Funding

Kate Clark, WSJ
2 min read15 May 2026, 11:18 PM IST
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei
Summary

The AI front-runner could raise even more as a tiny number of companies get an unprecedented share of investment this year.

Gift this article

Anthropic is raising more than $30 billion at a $900 billion valuation as the AI giant seeks funding ahead of its widely expected initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Anthropic is raising more than $30 billion at a $900 billion valuation as the AI giant seeks funding ahead of its widely expected initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, along with rival OpenAI, have collectively raised more than $220 billion in funding since the beginning of last year, according to company announcements, not including Anthropic’s new funding. The AI giants’ mad dash for funding has cemented a new trend in venture capital, in which a handful of companies are absorbing an unprecedented share of VC funding.

The company, along with rival OpenAI, have collectively raised more than $220 billion in funding since the beginning of last year, according to company announcements, not including Anthropic’s new funding. The AI giants’ mad dash for funding has cemented a new trend in venture capital, in which a handful of companies are absorbing an unprecedented share of VC funding.

In the first quarter of 2026, OpenAI and Anthropic, as well as xAI, Waymo and Databricks, raised about 75% of total venture investment, according to PitchBook, a level of concentration the data firm said had no modern precedent.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Kate Clark

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeAIAnthropic Raising $30 Billion More as AI Labs Absorb Majority of VC Funding
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