The CEO of AI matchmaking app Keeper, Jake Kozloski, has raised allegations against Anthropic's Claude. He accused the AI tool of secretly rewriting some of the company's code. Taking to X, Kozloski said that during an audit run with Google's Gemini 4 Neon model, it was observed that Claude silently introduced rules to disregard users' explicit skin-tone preferences in its attraction model.

Claude accused of changing app's code Reportedly, Claude also deliberately sabotaged its IQ estimation model.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kozloski also presented what he described as evidence to support his claims. It included a production commit co-authored by Claude Opus 5.5 that hardcodes skin tone as a protected field.

He also shared a unit test which showed how a member's explicitly stated preference, marked as very important with specific light skin and blue eyes, was reportedly removed. The change also excluded the set preference for eye colour.

Kozloski claimed that around 6.5% of members had specified their preferences related to appearances that were changed without authorisation.

What happened and when A timeline reconstructed from an engineer's Claude session logs, Slack conversations and pull request history suggests that the incident took place on October 20. On the same day, Keeper's machine learning lead had reportedly asked for members' ethnicities, which were to be incorporated into the model, to improve its accuracy.

It is said that about 30 minutes later, a sub-agent described as a Claude critic expanded an existing restriction to include skin tone.

On October 22, Claude allegedly recorded internally that the restriction would remain in place unless a change is approved by the team lead. However, it reportedly left out the reference to skin tone from a condensed Slack update intended for the leadership team. Later that evening, it reportedly clarified to the engineer that its approach was to retain members' skin-tone preferences.

Kozloski also offered to share his screen live with independent researchers who want to examine and verify the claims. However, he has not yet released the logs backing his claims that Claude sabotaged the IQ estimation model. "Our team is starting the fix today to restore those members' preferences," he added to X.

What did Anthropic say Meanwhile, Anthropic's Edwin Arbus responded to the allegations and wrote on X that some of the reports resemble what the company called "overcaution". He admitted that Claude may become overly attached to rules set by itself while performing long-running tasks.

"Claude has not been trained to sabotage work. Yes, it sometimes makes mistakes, and other agents might identify them, but this isn’t sabotage," he wrote.

Edwin Arbus added that a similar behaviour has been observed across several models, including Opus 5.5.