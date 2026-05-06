Competition between OpenAI and Anthropic, the two most prominent artificial intelligence start-ups, is intensifying as they race to expand relationships with major financial institutions.
Anthropic rolls out new Claude financial agents as OpenAI rivalry escalates
SummaryAnthropic’s latest set of Claude AI agents are built for banks, investment managers, and insurers.
Competition between OpenAI and Anthropic, the two most prominent artificial intelligence start-ups, is intensifying as they race to expand relationships with major financial institutions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More