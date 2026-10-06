Anthropic’s advanced AI model significantly increases cybersecurity risks, warns JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

(Bloomberg) -- Anthropic PBC’s Mythos artificial-intelligence model has dramatically increased global cybersecurity risks, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said.

Risks from AI “went up 10-fold after Mythos,” Dimon said Tuesday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “AI created vulnerabilities that we didn’t know about, and we always worried about cyber before these things.”

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During safety testing earlier this year, Mythos accessed the internet and took unauthorized actions, prompting Anthropic to reassess the danger that advanced models could pursue a task in ways their creators never anticipated. In some cases, AI models have attempted to add harmful code to online software, marking the latest in a string of breaches that have heightened concerns that AI providers can’t fully control their creations.

Both OpenAI and Anthropic have publicly acknowledged that they’ve inadvertently breached the systems of multiple institutions, including Hugging Face Inc., while testing their models.

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“The downside is obviously what you read about with the agents and Mythos and all these things that can cause trouble, and that’s a legitimate concern, it’s a real thing,” Dimon said. “I’m not going to get hysterical over, ‘Is it existential or not?’ What we’re doing is rolling up our sleeves and going to work to fix it.”

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In the wide-ranging interview, Dimon also said data centers should be built in places where the community supports them.

“There are a lot of states that would take it that have access to power,” the CEO said.

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Over in the UK, some City of London executives have been concerned the government may use this month’s budget to levy a windfall tax on the profits of domestic banks while excluding the UK operations of international lenders.

“I’m not in favor of things that lack principle,” Dimon said, arguing tax policy needs to be fair and consistent. “It’s easy to say charge my friends over here. I think that’s wrong.”

--With assistance from Katherine Griffiths.

(Updates with UK comments starting in eighth paragraph.)

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Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.