Anthropic’s giant IPO puts the heat on OpenAI

That poses a risk if these users switch to cheaper models, as many have begun to do. But it also suggests that there is still plenty of scope to extend adoption. This year Anthropic and OpenAI have both rolled out general-purpose enterprise agents that non-coders can use to perform a wide variety of tasks. And in addition to working with the consulting giants, the model-makers have set up their own independent advisory businesses, with private-equity backing, to help customers deploy their technology. A person familiar with Anthropic’s Ode, which is supported by Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman, says that more than half of the clients it has helped to redesign their processes have boosted their profits by at least $10m. Last month Anthropic established a separate consulting venture with Hg, another private-equity firm, focused on Europe.