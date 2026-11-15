Anthropic’s giant IPO puts the heat on OpenAI

You would forgive the bosses of OpenAI for feeling miffed. Their release of ChatGPT four years ago set the artificial-intelligence boom in motion. Before long countless chatbot imitators had emerged, but none has beaten it in popularity. By last year OpenAI’s annual revenue had soared to $13bn—at the time nearly triple that of its arch-rival, Anthropic.
And yet it is Anthropic, founded by a team of OpenAI secessionists, that this week is expected to raise the largest sum of all time in an initial public offering, with a haul of $90bn. The firm is reportedly aiming for a market value of $1.5trn, topping the $1.3trn at which the still unlisted OpenAI was valued in a recent private fundraising round.