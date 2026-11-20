Venture backers finally stand to mint returns on the enormous amounts of capital they poured into Anthropic, cementing the idea that making bigger bets in pursuit of even bigger outcomes can pay off.
Anthropic’s initial public offering could create lasting change in venture capital, a sector that has evolved to meet the needs of artificial-intelligence startups. Indeed, the company is slated to generate billions of dollars in returns for venture investors. Shares of the company were priced at $83 Wednesday evening, valuing the company at about $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis.