Venture backers finally stand to mint returns on the enormous amounts of capital they poured into Anthropic, cementing the idea that making bigger bets in pursuit of even bigger outcomes can pay off.
Venture backers finally stand to mint returns on the enormous amounts of capital they poured into Anthropic, cementing the idea that making bigger bets in pursuit of even bigger outcomes can pay off.
Anthropic’s initial public offering could create lasting change in venture capital, a sector that has evolved to meet the needs of artificial-intelligence startups. Indeed, the company is slated to generate billions of dollars in returns for venture investors. Shares of the company were priced at $83 Wednesday evening, valuing the company at about $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis.
Anthropic’s initial public offering could create lasting change in venture capital, a sector that has evolved to meet the needs of artificial-intelligence startups. Indeed, the company is slated to generate billions of dollars in returns for venture investors. Shares of the company were priced at $83 Wednesday evening, valuing the company at about $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis.
Venture’s most legendary returns have involved making comparatively modest investments into early-stage companies and netting astronomical multiples on invested capital.
Anthropic, however, didn’t fit the mold: The company initially had trouble attracting Silicon Valley stalwarts, some of whom balked at its capital-intense business model.
In the lead up to Menlo Ventures’ first investment in Anthropic in early 2023, the company was already seeking a multibillion-dollar valuation despite being prerevenue. The startup was too early-stage for the firm’s growth fund, and too expensive for its venture fund. In the end, Menlo made a small investment out of its venture fund anyway, convinced it had to invest somehow.
“It was like: How are we going to be a leading firm in AI unless we’re behind one of the leading companies?” Matt Murphy, a partner at Menlo, said.
Menlo ultimately put more than $1 billion into Anthropic—its largest investment in a single company, according to a person familiar with the matter. The firm owns a roughly 1.66% pre-IPO stake in Anthropic, worth somewhere around $23 billion. It expects to make a few of its limited partners more than $1 billion each, the person said.
The payoff
Menlo wasn’t alone in going big to cater to Anthropic’s needs.
Two months after investment firm Iconiq passed on Anthropic’s Series E round, the firm changed its mind. Its partners realized, “We screwed this up, we want to rectify this,” said Matthew Jacobson, partner at Iconiq.
So Iconiq wrote a $3 billion check, its largest ever, to lead Anthropic’s Series F round last year at a $183 billion valuation. Before that, the firm’s largest deal was a $455 million investment in cloud storage company Snowflake, Jacobson said.
Iconiq invested more than $6 billion over time in Anthropic for a roughly 1.8% stake pre-IPO, according to a person familiar with the matter. Its stake is worth roughly $25 billion at the IPO price, excluding any additional purchases at the time of the IPO.
Other investors poised to score big on Anthropic’s IPO include Spark Capital, which invested nearly $800 million in the company, according to Wall Street Journal reporting. In addition, Sound Ventures owned approximately half a percent of the company pre-IPO, worth around $7 billion; and Lightspeed Venture Partners, which put in about $3.5 billion into Anthropic, owned nearly 2% of the company pre-IPO, according to people familiar with the matter. Lightspeed’s stake is valued at roughly $25 billion.
Lightspeed’s bet on Anthropic is poised to be a defining one for the firm. It was born in part of a mindset Lightspeed committed to during a marathon meeting the firm held in 2023 about how to position itself for success in the AI era.
“It’s not a volume game anymore,” said Lightspeed Partner Ravi Mhatre, who helped lead the firm’s investment in Anthropic. “It’s not, ‘put 1,000 little—sprinkle a lot of little checks, and see where it goes.’ It’s very intentional.”
The hesitation by some to invest in Anthropic until later in the company’s existence opened the door for investors like Sol Bier, who learned of the company’s Series C round through his engineering connections.
Bier had a tiny venture fund sourced from friends and family—nowhere near enough to make a meaningful investment. But he managed to raise $50 million to participate in the round. In aggregate, Bier’s firm, Factorial Funds, paid roughly $565 million for 115.4 million Anthropic shares, according to people familiar with the matter. That stake is valued at about $9.6 billion.
The firm has since raised an institutional venture fund.
The future at scale
Lightspeed and Menlo both announced their largest-ever funding hauls over the past year, at more than $9 billion and $3 billion, respectively. Fund sizes have grown in tandem with startup funding rounds—and investor expectations.
Three or four years ago, venture firms would have considered a $5 billion acquisition “a massive outcome,” Murphy said. “Now I think a lot of us are playing for $50, $100 billion or more outcomes.”
But Murphy keeps in mind that a limited number of companies will actually achieve those outcomes. “Investing a lot of capital with high risk is generally not the best formula in venture, and it is rampant right now,” he said.
Bier, too, is worried that the current venture market is overheated, and that the Anthropic IPO might inflate it further, in part because many venture firms are playing catch up with their investments in AI.
“Anyone who plays yesterday’s game,” he said, “will not make venture-like returns.”
Michael Ewens, a professor of finance at Columbia Business School, said the original venture model of writing small checks to early-stage companies is unlikely to disappear.
“I think AI was an aberration in the rigid amount of cost it took to get (it) going,” he said. “This is not the sustainable venture model long-term.”
Anthropic’s venture backers are subject to lockup periods that dictate when they can sell their shares. The realized performance of their investments—what they deliver to their LPs—will depend on how Anthropic stock performs over the next few months.
Still, just a few years ago, “it seemed unfathomable to have a company price its IPO above a trillion,” Iconiq’s Jacobson said.
He expects the IPO to inspire other entrepreneurs to take their companies public, a welcome shift in a market that has seen few tech IPOs in recent years.
Write to Sarah Klearman at sarah.klearman@wsj.com and Yuliya Chernova at yuliya.chernova@wsj.com