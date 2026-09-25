Anthropic’s new AI system lets lab machines talk to each other and run experiments

A new artificial intelligence platform is making it easier for lab equipment to communicate with one another, which could help speed up and streamline research automation. Anthropic's Model Hardware Standard (MHS), created in collaboration with the Janelia Research Campus at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, enables a wide range of lab tools to communicate with one another and can also enable AI agents to run and coordinate experiments, as reported by Nature.

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, are testing the system, the report said. The aim is to address a common challenge in research laboratories: machines from different manufacturers use different software and programming languages, making them difficult to connect. MHS supports a layer of software that enables instruments to communicate with one another, without requiring individual integrations for each instrument.

MHS enables AI agents to control lab equipment MHS acts as a software interface between a laboratory computer and its instruments. Researchers can connect a programmable device and describe its capabilities to an AI agent using plain language. Other technical documentation, such as equipment manuals, can also be provided to help the system understand the instrument.

Once the equipment is connected, the researchers can describe an experiment, and the AI agent can manage the necessary equipment. In one demonstration reported in Nature, a robotic arm positioned a multi-well plate between instruments, which then loaded a single plate into a liquid-handling machine, followed by a second instrument for analysis.

In an Anthropic statement on 27 August, Alek Kemeny, a technical staff member at the AI company, described the software as a "connective tissue" between laboratory computers and instruments.

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MHS can reduce research setup time Researchers at Carnegie Mellon are among the early users testing MHS. An experiment that, in traditional methods, takes months to set up was completed in just a few hours with the framework, according to computational biologist Jose Lugo-Martinez and his PhD student Sina Barazandeh.

Standardization of communication between laboratory devices is not a new concept at MHS. The SiLA consortium has created the Standardisation in Lab Automation (SiLA) initiative, which establishes common standards for lab instruments. However, Nature reported that MHS is specifically designed to connect instruments with AI agents.

Anthropic plans to make MHS freely available, with early access already provided to selected research groups.

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MHS can control multiple instruments through one system At Janelia, neuroscientist Virginie Ruetten is using MHS for experiments on zebrafish. She operates over 20 instruments with over seven programmes. In MHS, she can initiate experiments from a single interface.

However, experts warn that AI-powered automation is not without its technical hurdles. “Robots require very specific programming for tasks like pipetting, the viscosity of the liquid, the speed at which it is drawn up, and where the pipette needs to be,” said Cristian Ponce, CEO of lab automation company Tetsuwan Scientific, to Nature.