Anthropic’s new AI system lets lab machines talk to each other and run experiments

A new artificial intelligence platform is making it easier for lab equipment to communicate with one another, which could help speed up and streamline research automation. Anthropic's Model Hardware Standard (MHS), created in collaboration with the Janelia Research Campus at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, enables a wide range of lab tools to communicate with one another and can also enable AI agents to run and coordinate experiments, as reported by Nature.

Advertisement

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, are testing the system, the report said. The aim is to address a common challenge in research laboratories: machines from different manufacturers use different software and programming languages, making them difficult to connect. MHS supports a layer of software that enables instruments to communicate with one another, without requiring individual integrations for each instrument.

MHS enables AI agents to control lab equipment MHS acts as a software interface between a laboratory computer and its instruments. Researchers can connect a programmable device and describe its capabilities to an AI agent using plain language. Other technical documentation, such as equipment manuals, can also be provided to help the system understand the instrument.

Once the equipment is connected, the researchers can describe an experiment, and the AI agent can manage the necessary equipment. In one demonstration reported in Nature, a robotic arm positioned a multi-well plate between instruments, which then loaded a single plate into a liquid-handling machine, followed by a second instrument for analysis.

Advertisement

In an Anthropic statement on 27 August, Alek Kemeny, a technical staff member at the AI company, described the software as a "connective tissue" between laboratory computers and instruments.

Also Read | Sarvam AI’s Saaras V4 brings multilingual voice AI to 22 Indian languages

MHS can reduce research setup time Researchers at Carnegie Mellon are among the early users testing MHS. An experiment that, in traditional methods, takes months to set up was completed in just a few hours with the framework, according to computational biologist Jose Lugo-Martinez and his PhD student Sina Barazandeh.

Standardization of communication between laboratory devices is not a new concept at MHS. The SiLA consortium has created the Standardisation in Lab Automation (SiLA) initiative, which establishes common standards for lab instruments. However, Nature reported that MHS is specifically designed to connect instruments with AI agents.

Advertisement

Anthropic plans to make MHS freely available, with early access already provided to selected research groups.

Also Read | Meta Muse AI agent to get digital avatar, Mac control and shopping features

MHS can control multiple instruments through one system At Janelia, neuroscientist Virginie Ruetten is using MHS for experiments on zebrafish. She operates over 20 instruments with over seven programmes. In MHS, she can initiate experiments from a single interface.

However, experts warn that AI-powered automation is not without its technical hurdles. “Robots require very specific programming for tasks like pipetting, the viscosity of the liquid, the speed at which it is drawn up, and where the pipette needs to be,” said Cristian Ponce, CEO of lab automation company Tetsuwan Scientific, to Nature.

That means connecting laboratory machines is only one part of the challenge. One of the biggest challenges for fully automated research is providing AI agents with sufficient technical data to control those machines effectively and reliably.

Advertisement

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.