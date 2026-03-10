Anthropic’s standoff with the Pentagon shakes up AI talent race

The Pentagon sought to use Anthropic’s customer relationships as a point of leverage in threatening to declare Anthropic a supply-chain risk, saying the designation would cut off other Defense Department contractors from working with the company. But Anthropic said the status applies only to the work contractors do for the department, and on Monday it sued to challenge the designation. A group of 37 employees of OpenAI and Google DeepMind filed a brief asking the court to side with Anthropic.