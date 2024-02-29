Apple CEO Tim Cook set to unveil plans to expand generative AI use
Apple CEO Tim Cook set to announce plans to reveal more about generative artificial intelligence later this year, highlighting its potential for enhancing productivity. Despite slower deployment compared to rivals, AI is already at work in Apple's products.
During Apple's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Tim Cook announced the company's plans to provide more details about its utilization of generative artificial intelligence later this year. Cook emphasized Apple's significant investment in this area, highlighting the breakthrough potential for generative AI in enhancing productivity and problem-solving capabilities for users.