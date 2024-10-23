Apple Intelligence isn’t very smart yet—and Apple’s OK with that
Joanna Stern , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Oct 2024, 10:34 AM IST
SummaryOur columnist reviews the first wave of AI features coming to iPhones with iOS 18.1, and asks Apple’s software chief why so much is still missing.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Me: “Hey Siri, when will you become the smart assistant Apple always promised?"
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less