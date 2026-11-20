Apple is reportedly developing an artificial intelligence (AI) agent that could operate Mac computers and handle tasks on users' behalf. The company is seeking to create an agent that can navigate a website, work across applications, execute commands and even write and debug code, Bloomberg reported.

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The announcement follows Apple's aim to enhance its AI capabilities and fend off competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic, which have already launched AI agents capable of driving computer-based activities. The project is reportedly in its early stages, with Apple potentially targeting a launch by the end of 2027.

Apple job listing hints at plans for AI computer agent The plans were uncovered in a recent job posting for an Apple senior engineering manager to lead the development of an AI agent capable of interacting with a computer. The job description outlines Apple's vision of an assistant that can perform complex tasks across different software and services, Bloomberg reported.

"Imagine an AI agent that can use a computer the way a capable person does," the job listing states. It also outlines an agent that can navigate the web, switch between applications, execute commands, write and debug code and communicate with various services.

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Another feature mentioned is the ability to work with multi-step tasks, whether in the browser, on the command line, in applications, in code or via APIs. Apple is looking for a system to select the right tools for the right jobs while preserving the privacy and user experience of Apple products.

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Apple tightens restrictions on third-party AI agents Apple is also reportedly implementing measures to restrict third-party AI tools' access to the company's computers as it builds its own AI-powered computer agent.

According to Bloomberg, an upcoming macOS 27.3 update is expected to introduce warnings for users who attempt to grant third-party agents extensive control over their devices.

The move follows an October 2026 notification to developers in which the company announced additional security protections for apps that want access to a wide range of system controls. According to Apple's developer update, users will have to explicitly grant apps this access.

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Apple joins growing race for AI agents One of the key areas of interest for tech companies is the creation of AI agents that can autonomously handle computer-related tasks. OpenAI and Anthropic have already released tools that enable interaction with computers, applications and websites to perform tasks with minimal human involvement.

Meta has also expanded its presence in the space with its Muse agent lineup.

Providing an AI-powered agent could make Apple more competitive in the fast-changing artificial intelligence landscape. However, according to Bloomberg, the project remains in its early stages. While the company has reportedly been mulling a launch by the end of 2027, there is no word on the exact features or the launch timeline.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.