Apple could be preparing a bigger move in Artificial Intelligence (AI) as it looks to catch up with rivals such an OpenAI, Meta, Google, and Anthropic.

Apple developing an autonomous AI agent? The company is reportedly developing an autonomous AI agent that can carry out several tasks across apps, websites, and devices without users having to guide through every step.

The development came to light through Apple's recent job listings, which describe plans for an AI system that can browse the internet, control applications, write and debug code, and use different services to complete tasks.

The move could mark an important change in Apple's AI strategy. While competitors have already started offering AI tools that can do more than answer questions, Apple is now looking to build a system that can take action on behalf of the users.

According to a report by Bloomberg, one of Apple's job listings seeks a senior engineering manager for its Agentc AI team. The listing describes an AI agent that can use a computer like a person, choosing the right tools to complete different tasks.

The original listing was later removed from Apple's careers website, but its details have been reported by several technology publications.

What Apple's AI agent could do Unlike a regular chatbot an autonomous AI agent is designed to complete tasks rather than simply respond to questions. Users can give it a goal, and the system can work around the steps needed to achieve it.

For example, instead of asking Siri how to find information across different apps, a user could potentially ask an AI agent to collect information from websites, organise it and prepare a result. The agent would then handle the different steps involved.

Apple's job description also refers to the use of specialised sub-agents. This means the main AI system could divide a complicated task into smaller parts and assign them to different AI systems before bringing the results together.

The company is also looking at how these agents can work across browsers, applications, command lines and software services. This suggests Apple wants to build something more capable than a traditional voice assistant.

The effort appears to involve teams working on Siri, Apple's user interface systems and its own AI models. A separate Apple job listing for an Applied AI Engineer working on the Siri agent platform also talks about building systems that can plan tasks, use tools and work with models running both on devices and through Apple's Private Cloud Compute infrastructure

Has Apple announced this yet? Apple has not announced a finished product or shared a launch date for the proposed agent. Its job listings reveal the direction of its work, but they do not confirm when users will get access to these features.

Can Apple's ecosystem give it an advantage? Apple may have an advantage that some of its competitors do not have to the same extent: its connected ecosystem of devices and services.

The company has a large number of users who already rely on iPhones, Macs, iPads and Apple Watches. If its AI agent can work smoothly across these devices, Apple could make it easier for people to use AI as part of their everyday activities.

Privacy could also play an important role. Apple has repeatedly presented privacy as a key part of its AI plans. Its job listings describe an agent that should work privately, with safety and security built into its design.