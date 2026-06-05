Apple’s plan for AI dominance rests on fixing its much-maligned chatbot

Siri is one of the dumbest chatbots on the market. Apple hopes a reboot can power its AI comeback.
When Apple stages its annual developer conference next week, the big reveal is expected to be a modern version of Siri that will look more like ChatGPT. Gone will be the old version, which has been so limited for so long that many people, if they ever use it, do so only for basic functions like setting timers.
The new Siri, built atop Google’s Gemini technology, is expected to offer a more modern search experience, remembering users’ prior queries and accessing data from their devices for personalized responses. A new stand-alone Siri app with a paid tier, similar to competing artificial-intelligence apps, is also expected.