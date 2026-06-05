Apple’s plan for AI dominance rests on fixing its much-maligned chatbot

Indeed, none of Apple’s advantages will matter if Apple can’t deliver competent AI to guide iPhone users through this new world. Ironically, when Siri launched as an independent app 16 years ago, what its co-founders built was an agent to complete tasks like booking restaurant reservations. Yet after buying the app, Apple failed to deliver on that vision. It has struggled so badly to modernize the chatbot that, after years of trying, it still had to turn to Google to provide the technology back end.