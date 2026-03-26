Peter Bell is the founder of Gather.dev, a professional network for chief technology officers, who uses AI agents in place of people for certain roles at his startup.
Are bots replacing workers? These skeptics aren’t so sure
SummaryIt’s trendy to cite artificial intelligence when cutting jobs, but the reality is more complicated.
Peter Bell is the founder of Gather.dev, a professional network for chief technology officers, who uses AI agents in place of people for certain roles at his startup.
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