Around 3 million jobs at risk? Report flags consequences of growing AI adoption — check sectors likely to take a hit

Around three million jobs could be lost in the next decade because of the growing influence of AI and automation, according to a report by the Independent, citing a major educational research organisation.

“Extensive changes are required” to ensure people have the necessary skills to keep a foothold in the workplace, a report by the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) says.

Which areas are at risk? Sectors such as administrative, secretarial, customer service, and machine operators are likely to be among the most at risk, as the report describes them as “high-risk declining occupations”.

Moreover, the labour market changes that will eliminate many of these roles are now occurring up to three times faster than previously predicted.

The NFER mentioned that this not only threatens current workers in these fields but also impacts young people who leave education without the necessary skills and qualifications to access high-skilled “growth occupations”.

What skills will remain relevant? The organisation outlined what it called “essential employment skills”, utilised widely today and “will become even more vital across the whole economy over the next decade”.

The skills include collaboration, communication, creative thinking, information literacy, organising, planning and prioritising, as well as problem-solving and decision-making.

The research indicates that the total number of jobs in the labour market is expected to grow by 2035. However, most of this growth is anticipated to be in professional and associate professional roles, such as science, engineering, and legal positions that heavily rely on essential employment skills.

Jude Hillary, one of NFER’s authors, called the necessary changes a “critical challenge” that must be addressed “head on”.

“Meeting projected skills shortages means a collective response from government, employers and across the education and skills systems,” Hillary was quoted as saying.

“We need to strengthen support in the early years, tackle inequalities in schools, strengthen pathways into growing jobs, and rebuild the adult skills system to deliver growth that benefits everyone,” he added.

The report cautioned that currently, a lack of skilled workers in the upper labour market could limit economic growth. Meanwhile, AI-driven changes at the lower end of the market may also result in significant job losses.

Schools, employers, and the government should collaborate to ensure that essential employment skills are clearly understood, promoted, and taught. Additionally, offering retraining opportunities can help prevent individuals from being stuck in declining jobs, the report said.