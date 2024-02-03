Art made by artificial intelligence is developing a style of its own
- AI models not only reflect but magnify what they see in the images they are fed
First prize in the creative category of this year’s Sony World Photography Awards was presented in April to Boris Eldagsen, who impressed judges with his ethereal, vintage-style portrait of two women in black and white. Mr Eldagsen, however, turned down the prize and revealed that his image had been created not by a camera but by artificial intelligence (AI). The German artist said he had “applied as a cheeky monkey", to see if he could fool the panel.
