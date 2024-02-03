Art made by artificial intelligence is developing a style of its own

As the models evolve and improve, they will remain reliant on man-made training data. “No collection is ever neutral," says James Coupe, head of photography at the Royal College of Art in London, where he is setting up an AI lab. “Image archives are indexes of a society’s changing ideological investments and political commitments." And whatever the training data, “we are going to end up with a style that is a kind of lowest common denominator of art." He compares AI-generated images to a project in the 1990s by a pair of Russian conceptual artists, Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid. They surveyed public tastes in 14 countries and produced artworks based on the results. Nearly everyone went for banal 19th-century-style landscapes.