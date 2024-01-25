Art Meets AI: This is how Google Art Selfie 2 turns selfies into paintings; details
Google has launched Art Selfie 2, a feature that uses generative AI to create stylized images by blending selfies into chosen scenarios. Users can select from 25 styles across categories such as Art, History, and Travel.
In the era of artificial intelligence, generative AI image generation has emerged as a prominent trend, with major players like OpenAI and Microsoft introducing powerful tools. Google, too, has joined the fray with its latest innovation, Art Selfie 2, a feature that combines selfies with the magic of generative AI to create stylized images.