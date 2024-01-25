In the era of artificial intelligence, generative AI image generation has emerged as a prominent trend, with major players like OpenAI and Microsoft introducing powerful tools. Google, too, has joined the fray with its latest innovation, Art Selfie 2, a feature that combines selfies with the magic of generative AI to create stylized images.

According to a report by 9To5Google, Google Art Selfie 2 allows users to capture a selfie or a group selfie and then select from 25 styles across categories such as Art, History, and Travel. The result is a personalized painting featuring the user's face integrated into the chosen artistic scenario. Categories include Georgian Era, Medieval Knight, Monet's Garden, Holi Celebration, Aviation Pioneer, Gaucho, Frida Kahlo Portrait, Roman Gladiator, Performing Shakespeare, Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh, Serengeti Safari, and more.

Google promises to enhance user experience by adding more categories in the coming months. The AI-powered feature not only blends the selfie into the chosen scenario but also replaces elements like hair, head coverings, jewelry, and clothing in the generated image, as per the report.

Reportedly, to make the experience more informative, Google incorporates "topical facts" into the image style. These facts provide users with interesting details about the chosen style while they wait for the image generation process. Importantly, only the actual users have access to the newly created images, addressing potential privacy concerns. Google ensures that sharing options are available for users who wish to showcase their transformed images.

Google's foray into AI features for smartphones has been ongoing, with recent highlights including the introduction of the Circle to search feature with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Speculation suggests that this feature will soon extend to Google Pixel phones in the coming months. With the launch of Google Art Selfie 2, smartphone users can now explore a novel way of transforming their images, adding an artistic touch to their selfies through the power of generative AI.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!