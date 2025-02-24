Are we on the cusp of AGI, as Musk suggests? There's reason for doubt

10 tasks

Some experts have even placed money bets on the advent of AGI. For instance, in a 30 December newsletter titled: 'Where will AI be at the end of 2027? A bet', Gary Marcus—author, scientist, and noted AI sceptic—and Miles Brundage—an independent AI policy researcher who recently left OpenAI and is bullish on AI's progress—said, "...If there exist AI systems that can perform 8 of the 10 tasks below by the end of 2027, as determined by our panel of judges, Gary will donate $2,000 to a charity of Miles’ choice; if AI can do fewer than 8, Miles will donate $20,000 to a charity of Gary’s choice...."