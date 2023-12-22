Artificial Intelligence and the Law of the Horse
SummaryAs with the internet in the 1990s, we don’t need a new agency. The existing ones should be up to the task.
If 2023 was the year artificial intelligence got loose in the wild, 2024 will be the year policy makers try to contain it. For anyone who witnessed the technology debates of the past several decades, the signs are clear. The white papers from executive agencies are piling up, the pace of congressional hearings is accelerating, the think-tank experts are convening with one another, the Europeans are overreaching, and talk is turning to the shiniest object of all: a new regulatory agency.