Artificial Intelligence and the Law of the Horse

In time, AI might pose grave dangers we can’t now imagine. It could require more specialized regulation. That has turned out to be true of the internet too, and there are ways in which cyberspace is now underregulated (children’s access to social media is an example). But had policy makers acted aggressively on their predictions of such risks 30 years ago, they would have been spectacularly wrong, failed to avert the problems we now face online, and denied us many benefits along the way. Addressing problems as they presented themselves in already regulated domains and adapting as warranted was a far wiser course, as it would be now.