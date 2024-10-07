Artificial Intelligence fuels consumer engagement and sales in India’s festive shopping: Meta report

A Meta study reveals significant changes in India's festive shopping, highlighting AI, quick commerce, micro influencers, and regional language content as key factors. E-commerce reliance is increasing, with shoppers expecting to spend more this season.

Livemint
Updated7 Oct 2024, 10:57 PM IST
According to Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business at Meta India, the festive shopping landscape is undergoing significant transformation, with AI-powered ad formats, business messaging, and reels gaining strong traction on Meta's platforms, influencing purchase decisions.
A recent study from Meta, conducted by consumer insights platform GWI, has revealed notable shifts in India’s festive shopping trends. The research highlights the increasing role of AI, quick commerce, micro influencers, and regional language content in shaping consumer behaviour during the festive season.

The study points to a growing reliance on e-commerce, with quick commerce making inroads into various categories. One in four electronics buyers and one in three personal care shoppers are now purchasing through quick commerce channels. Additionally, over half of festive shoppers expect to increase their use of e-commerce platforms this season, reflecting the expanding dominance of online shopping.

Influencer marketing is playing a crucial role in driving sales, with micro influencers (10,000 to 100,000 followers) proving as impactful as macro influencers (100,000 to 1 million followers). Among those who rely on influencers for brand discovery and sales information, 40 per cent are influenced by micro influencers, closely followed by 39 per cent relying on macro influencers, while 23 per cent turn to nano influencers (under 10,000 followers), added Srinivas.

As per the research, the importance of regional language advertising is also evident, as more than three-quarters of respondents prefer to see ads in their local language during festive shopping.

Notably, AI-driven discovery continues to be a key trend, with 80 per cent of shoppers finding deals and products through Meta platforms, and 85 per cent aware of at least one festive sales event via Meta.

Consumer sentiment remains positive, with half of the respondents planning to spend more than last year. The study also highlights an ongoing shift in shopping patterns, with 96 per cent of consumers expecting changes in their behaviour, driven by the rise of online shopping, e-commerce penetration, and the growth of quick commerce.

 

 

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 10:57 PM IST
