Artificial Intelligence needs open-source models to reach its potential
SummaryWithout a commitment to openness, a privileged elite will enjoy the lion’s share of the benefits.
Johannes Gutenberg’s printing press revolutionized life in the 15th century, making it possible for ideas to travel around the world at previously unimaginable speeds and creating huge gains for mankind. Gutenberg tried to keep his technique a secret, but a disgruntled former investor, Johann Fust, soon replicated his device. Fust launched his own press and poached Gutenberg’s top techie, Peter Schoeffer.