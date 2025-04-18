5 ChatGPT prompts to level up your job search game: A step-by-step guide

Artificial Intelligence has taken the world by storm. With ChatGPT’s image generation, users witnessed several new trends emerging on social media, such as Ghibli, Pixar, The Simpsons, and more. However, do you know that AI tools like Chatgpt can be used not just for art or marketing but also to up your job search game?

If you are wondering how you can boost your job hunting, here are five Chatgpt prompts that will help you to ease your next job search.

The right advice To begin with, it is important to know what field, company and next path you should choose. To simplify your search, here is your first prompt, which we tried on ChatGPT.

"I'm looking for guidance in finding job opportunities that align with my career goals. I currently work as a [insert job title] and have [insert number] years of experience. I’d like you to act as a career advisor to help me identify the right next step in my professional journey and suggest where I should focus my job search.

Please ask me any questions you need—one at a time—to better understand my background, skills, and aspirations. Once you have enough information, recommend roles that would be a good fit for me, whether within my current field or in related industries.

Additionally, advise me on the best platforms to search for relevant openings, including job boards, recruiter networks, and other opportunities such as LinkedIn communities or professional events. Please also suggest useful search terms and keywords to help me discover the right roles more effectively."

An appropriate role Whether to pick the management side, begin your career or switch to a different domain, the second prompt will help you to find a clear profile and organisations for you.

"I'm interested in applying for roles as a [insert job title]. Could you provide me with the most current and relevant information on the typical skills and qualifications required for this position? I’d also appreciate examples of relevant work experience that would help me stand out as a strong candidate during the hiring process. Additionally, please include insights into the soft skills, personal qualities, and aptitudes that employers value in this role, along with recommendations for any reputable certifications or training programs that could enhance my prospects."

Draft a sample cover letter Could you draft a professional cover letter to help me for my job application for [job title] at the organisation (name of company). To start, please ask me for the job posting or description, if I have one. Once I provide it, ask me questions—one at a time—to better understand my motivation for applying, what makes me a strong fit for the role, and why I’m specifically interested in this company. Then, use that information to craft a customised cover letter of approximately 200 words. The letter should be engaging, tailored to the role and company, and clearly highlight my strengths, enthusiasm, and the value I can bring to the organisation."

Job interview Interviews play a crucial role in landing a job as the final step. Check out the ideal prompt for preparing for the interview round.

"I have an upcoming job interview for the position of [insert job title] at [insert company name]. Please help me prepare by first asking for the job description or posting, if needed. Then, guide me through potential interview questions I’m likely to face—both general and specific to this role. For each question, help me craft strong, personalised answers that reflect my background, skills, and experience. Also, provide tips on body language, tone, and how to structure my responses using frameworks like STAR (Situation, Task, Action, Result). Finally, give me a list of thoughtful questions I can ask the interviewer to show genuine interest in the role and company."

Salary negotiation If you have reached this stage, it is crucial for you to crack a deal that will help you grow financially. Find the prompt below.

