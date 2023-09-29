5 Ways users leveraged ChatGPT's vision feature to make their lives easier

ChatGPT's Vision feature has garnered a lot of attention since launch of the feature on September 25. OpenAI is using the multimodal abilities of GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 in order to power the Image understanding of ChatGPT. Users can now upload one or more images to ask ChatGPT questions like explore the contents of my fridge to plan a meal, or analyze a complex graph for work-related data.

5 Ways users have taken advantage of ChatGPT's vision capabilities: 1) Helping the learning process: A user leveraged ChatGPT's vision capabilities to help understand the diagram of a human cell, pointing out a potential use case for the chatbot in the education sector.

2) Help understand complex messages:

Another user asked ChatGPT to help understand the meaning of an image and the chatbot complied by giving a point-by-point explanation on the topic.