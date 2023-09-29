5 Ways users leveraged ChatGPT's vision feature to make their lives easier

ChatGPT's Vision feature allows users to upload images and ask questions or seek assistance in various ways. It has been utilized for learning, understanding complex messages, identifying scenes, and even writing code based on images.

ChatGPT's Vision feature has garnered a lot of attention since launch of the feature on September 25. OpenAI is using the multimodal abilities of GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 in order to power the Image understanding of ChatGPT. Users can now upload one or more images to ask ChatGPT questions like explore the contents of my fridge to plan a meal, or analyze a complex graph for work-related data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5 Ways users have taken advantage of ChatGPT's vision capabilities: 1) Helping the learning process: A user leveraged ChatGPT's vision capabilities to help understand the diagram of a human cell, pointing out a potential use case for the chatbot in the education sector.

2) Help understand complex messages: Another user asked ChatGPT to help understand the meaning of an image and the chatbot complied by giving a point-by-point explanation on the topic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3)

One user asked ChatGPT to identify the scene that an image belonged to and OpenAI's chatbot gave out complete information about the scene from the movie ‘Gladiator’ and even went on to reiterate what the character said in that particular scene.

4) Write codes based on images: Users leveraged ChatGPT's multimodal capability to upload a picture of the team whiteboard session and got the required code written by the chatbot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) Understand parking signs: Users also sent ChatGPT complex parking signs and asked questions about whether they could park their vehicles, and the chatbot gave a definitive answer, helping the user save money on parking tickets.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!