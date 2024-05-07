7 everyday work problems AI helps me solve
Alexandra Samuel , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 07 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST
SummaryIt’s hard to get your head around all the things artificial intelligence will do, someday. So instead focus on how it can make your life better right now.
As we all constantly hear, AI is poised to change everything forever—it will replace workers, create new drugs, maybe destroy the world.
