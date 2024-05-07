7 everyday work problems AI helps me solve

I don’t understand the subject.

If I need to read up on an academic or technical subject that is totally new to me, I often ask a general-purpose AI (like Claude, Perplexity or ChatGPT) to give me a broad summary of the field, or I use an AI-enabled academic-research tool like scite to give me a summary of the top insights in the field. But that is just a starting point, because AIs often base their summaries on a quirky subset of the academic literature, or they outright make things up. Once I have my bearings, I pick a few credible articles (ones with a lot of citations, or which have been recommended by experts) and get an AI to summarize them and clarify any points I don’t understand.