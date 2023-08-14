8 AI companies including OpenAI, Google set to handover their chatbots to hackers. Here's why1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 06:53 PM IST
DEF CON conference in Las Vegas will start on Friday and 8 AI companies will handover their chatbots to 3,200 hackers
ChatGPT, Bard, and Llama 2 are some of the major artificial intelligence tools in the market. The advent of these chatbots has ignited a debate on various sensitive topics like regulation of AI, privacy issues, replacement of human workers, etc. The AI companies also acknowledge the potential for misuse of AI technology and take measures to avoid it. In one such measure, companies have decided to hand over their AI chatbots to hackers.