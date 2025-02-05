South Korea's industry ministry has restricted access to the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek due to security concerns, joining other nations like Australia and Taiwan in banning its services from government systems.

South Korea's industry ministry has become the latest government to restrict access to the Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek, citing security concerns. The ministry issued a temporary ban on employee access to the AI service, urging ministries and agencies to exercise caution when using generative AI technologies like DeepSeek and ChatGPT.

This move reflects growing global apprehension about the potential risks posed by DeepSeek, which has rapidly gained international attention due to its advanced AI models, capable of delivering complex responses without heavy computing requirements.

South Korea's decision follows actions taken by several other nations, raising concerns about data security and the possibility of foreign influence through AI technologies. Earlier this month, state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power blocked access to DeepSeek and other generative AI services, while the foreign ministry restricted the use of the service on computers connected to external networks.

In addition to South Korea, Australia has taken a strong stance against DeepSeek, with the government banning all of its services from government systems and devices, citing national security risks. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke emphasized that the decision was based on concerns about the potential threats DeepSeek poses to Australia’s national security, rather than the company's Chinese origins. Burke’s warning also extended to Australian citizens, advising them to safeguard their online privacy.

Taiwan has also prohibited government agencies and critical infrastructure providers from using DeepSeek, citing similar concerns over cross-border data transmission and the risk of information leaks. The Ministry of Digital Affairs stressed that the AI tool threatens national information security due to its links to Chinese authorities.

Meanwhile, Italy's privacy regulator has blocked DeepSeek in an effort to protect consumer data, launching an investigation into the company's data collection practices. Other European countries, including France, are following suit. France's CNIL data watchdog announced that it would engage with DeepSeek to evaluate the risks associated with its data handling.

In the United States, DeepSeek faces mounting scrutiny from both government and private sectors. U.S. congressional offices have been advised against using the AI tool, as it remains under review. The Pentagon has also restricted access to the service, and regulatory bodies in both the UK and Ireland have raised alarms over the potential security implications of using the Chinese AI model.

As global concerns about DeepSeek intensify, the startup’s rapid rise in the AI industry faces a growing challenge in the form of government regulations. Despite its low-cost offerings, the service’s security risks have raised alarms across the world.

